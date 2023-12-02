MP: We Have Put An End To 300 Years Of Injustice

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Milli Majlis MP Jeyhun Mammadov during his speech at the Turan
International Conference on the Future of the Turkic World of the
Centre for International Relations and Diplomacy noted that Armenia
is still preparing for something, Azernerws reports.
"We have put an end to 300 years of injustice. But it's not over
yet. Because Armenia is still preparing for something. So we have
to be stronger."
MP said that today the whole world has united against
Azerbaijan: "European countries cannot hide their hatred towards us
because we have broken their games. The way out at the moment is to
develop relations between Turkic countries. Integration between
Turkic countries should be strengthened. We are working on it."
The MP said that the most active countries in this process are
Azerbaijan and Turkiye: "Perhaps the Central Asian countries still
do not realise how difficult this process is. But what we have seen
over thirty years has awakened us".
The parliamentarian noted that the inability of Azerbaijani
khanates to unite in the XIX century created an opportunity for
Russian intervention: "We have seen many difficulties, including
invasions and genocides".
In Mammadov's opinion, very serious processes are taking place
in the world today, the international order is changing.
Jeyhun Mammadov stated that injustice is growing in the world:
"Resolutions of international organisations are not implemented. We
have been observing this for 30 years. International organisations,
the whole world is against us because of the liberation of our
lands. If international organisations cannot do their job, what
should we do?! Today Azerbaijan quite rightly strengthens relations
with Turkish states. Strengthening this solidarity as a political
organisation should be a priority".

