QORC: Anderson Wins Penultimate Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

South Africa's Michael Anderson won the motorcycle class of the penultimate round of the Qatar Off Road Championship while runaway points leader Emirati Mohammed Al Balooshi finished second in Sealine Region, yesterday. Anderson completed 16 laps at the 5.6 kilometre loop in one hour 24 minutes and 0.262 secs while Championship leader Al Balooshi finished 56.889 secs behind.

His brother, Sultan Al Balooshi came third, finishing 4 minutes 32.909 secs behind the winner. Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Ahli, also from the UAE, won the quad class after completing 15 laps in 1 hour 28:02.647 secs. The final round of the Championship will take place on December 8-9.