Madhya Pradesh Invites Proposals For Upcoming IT Park 3 & 4 In Indore

Indore, Dec 2 (KNN) Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has announced expression of interest calling proposals for the upcoming IT Park 3 and 4 in Indore, reported TOI.

The state government aims to attract investment from chip manufacturing units, MSME, electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) units and IT firms.

The industries department is eyeing to generate employment for close to 25,000 people.

The infrastructure work at the proposed IT park at Electronic Complex being developed as an ESDM and IT hardware park has started and the estimated development cost is Rs 38 crore. It is expected to house ESDM units, data centres, testing laboratory and IT offices.

An official from MPIDC, wishing anonymity said“We have floated EoI for the upcoming IT Parks 3 and 4. The IT Park will give a fillip to the ESDM ecosystem in Central India and benefit many IT companies.”

IT Park 3 is coming near the existing Crystal IT Park and the estimated project cost of Rs 387 crore. This IT park is expected to house more than 50 tech companies and will come up on around six acre and have a G+ 19+2 basement structure.

The department is contemplating allotting spaces to tech firms on lease and rental basis in the proposed park, hoping full occupancy.

The official said,“Many tech firms have shown interest in taking up land in the new IT Parks. We have sought feedback from industries and tried to know their requirements at the workplace. We have kept the option for lease and rentals open to benefit maximum firms.”



(KNN Bureau)