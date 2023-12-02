NLC India Ltd To Provide Skill Training To 540 Project Affected Families

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 2 (KNN) NLC India Limited, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Coal, entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Chennai with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), and M/s Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF).

This collaboration of NLCIL, TNSDC & NTTF will impart job-oriented skill development training for 540 wards of project affected families (PAFs') of NLCIL's operating areas in Neyveli.



NLCIL has committed to spend Rs 1.12 lakh per candidate for this free residential programme under its budget for Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R).



This programme will help the candidates to become technically trained and get employment opportunities in premier companies.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Special Program Implementation Department Udhayanidhi Stalin, by Prabhu Kishore.K, Executive Director and other senior functionaries of NLCIL and the State Government.

