Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 3.20 To USD 84.12 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil dropped by USD 3.20 to USD 84.12 per barrel on Friday, compared with USD 87.32 pb the day earlier, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. The Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate in the global markets fell each by USD 1.98 and USD 1.89 to settle at USD 78.88 per barrel and USD 74.07 per barrel respectively. (end) km

