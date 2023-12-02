Two Bangladeshi Companies Participate In Paperworld Middle East 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Paperworld Middle East 2023 and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East 2023 closed its doors on November 23, 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Two Bangladeshi companies-Matador Ball Pen Industries and Artisan House BD Ltd-participated in this year's co-located events which attracted over 10,000 visitors from more than 100 visiting countries.

Paperworld Middle East is the largest international trade event for paper, stationery, arts and crafts, office supplies and school products. Part of the ambient portfolio, Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East complements the profile of the Paperworld Middle East with four product categories which include gifting, leather finished goods, lifestyle and baby and kid's products.

The 12th edition of Paperworld Middle East and the 3rd edition of Gift and Lifestyle provided a platform for the global paper trade and wide variety of gift items trade in the region.

Paperworld and Gifts and Lifestyle Middle East hosted over 490 exhibitors from 20 countries across four halls, featuring six official country pavilions from India, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Turkey and Jordan.

About the event, Abrar Fahim, AGM of Product Development at Matador Ball Pen Industries, said, the fair was a resounding success while he highlighted that their brand is the only one from Bangladesh that regularly participates in the Paperworld Middle East. He also added that Paperworld plays a vital role in connecting them with buyers in international markets.

While Matador Ball Pen Industries Ltd participated in Paperworld Middle East 2023, Artisan House BD Ltd participated in Gift and Lifestyle Middle East 2023.

Bangladeshi exhibitors presented products such as School Supplies, Hobby, Craft and Art Supplies, Games, card games, puzzles, educational games, Baby, Infant and Pre-school Toys, among others.