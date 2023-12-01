Jordanian Women Injured In Gaza Airlifted To Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Upon Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army on Friday airlifted a Jordanian woman and her Palestinian daughter who had been injured by Israeli sniper fire and a child whose four limbs were amputated due to Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip to Amman.Following care at the southern Gaza Strip's Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2, a specialist medical team at Al-Hussein Medical City will finish their treatment.In turn, the families of the injured conveyed their sincere gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II for this kind act of humanitarianism.They also expressed their appreciation for the medical and humanitarian efforts that the Armed Forces have been carrying out in the Gaza Strip for years in order to support the families there and lessen their suffering.