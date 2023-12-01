COP28 Presidency Mobilizes $2.5 Bn To Support Food-Climate Agenda

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dubai: A fund aiming to promote food security while combatting climate change mobilized $2.5 billion on the second day of the global climate summit on Friday. The fund is part of a declaration on sustainable agriculture, resilient food systems, and climate action declaration, an initiative of hosts UAE, was announced at a special session led by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and US Secrtary of State Anthony J. Blinken, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation joined to commit $200 million in funding to respond to immediate and long-term threats to food security and nutrition caused by climate change initiative seeks to address global emissions while protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers who live on the frontlines of climate change $200 million partnership for Food Systems, Agriculture Innovation and Climate Action, focused on agricultural research, scaling agricultural innovations and funding technical assistance for implementing the Declaration.“There is no path to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and keeping 1.5 degree Celcius within reach, that does not urgently address the interactions between food systems, agriculture, and climate,” Mariam Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and COP28 Food Systems Lead, said.“Countries must put food systems and agriculture at the heart of their climate ambitions, addressing both global emissions and protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers living on the front line of climate change. Today's commitment from countries around the world will help to build a global food system fit for the future,” she added Almheiri, Mint in September reported that the UAE would circulate a draft landmark declaration for food security transition to member countries aiming at transforming food systems to ensure that it is part of national climate efforts 134 signatory countries to the Declaration are home to over 5.7 billion people and almost 500 million farmers produce 70% of the food they eat and are responsible for 76% of all emissions from global food systems or 25% of total emissions globally of the Declaration will help in strengthening food systems, building resilience to climate change, reducing global emissions, and contributing to the global fight against hunger, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The Declaration – the first of its kind for the COP process-stresses the need for common action on climate change, which adversely affects a large portion of the world's population, particularly those living in vulnerable countries and communities.“Today signals a turning point, embedding sustainable agriculture and food systems as critical components in both dealing with climate change and building food systems fit for the future. Together, we will deliver lasting change for families, farmers and the future,” said Almheiri food systems are vital for meeting societal needs and enabling adaptation to climate impacts, they are also responsible for as much as a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. Many smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries are also facing heightened vulnerability to climate change.“The launch today of the UAE Declaration on Agriculture, Food and Climate is a wonderful development and the moment when food truly comes of age in the climate process. The declaration sends a powerful signal to the nations of the world that we can only keep the 1.5-degree goal in sight if we act fast to shift the global food system in the direction of greater sustainability and resilience,” Said Edward Leo Davey Head of the World Resources Institute, UK; Partnerships Director, Food and Land Use Coalition.

