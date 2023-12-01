NATO Investing In Efforts To Yield More Ecologically Friendly Technologies- Secgen

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. NATO is investing in
programs to develop new, more environmentally friendly
technologies, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said,
Trend reports.
He addressed the World Summit on Climate Action, which was held
alongside the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
He emphasized that climate change is important for security and,
thus, for NATO. Stoltenberg emphasized NATO's commitment to
combating climate change and being a part of the global solution to
a global problem.
The Secretary General of NATO stressed that climate change
causes crises, and crises hinder the ability to tackle climate
change. Given their inextricable link, he stressed that climate
change lies at the heart of NATO's mandate to pursue peace and
security for the North Atlantic Alliance.
He also emphasized the importance of ensuring an energy
transition away from fossil fuels and toward reliable and renewable
energy sources.
"We must ensure that when we implement the energy transition
away from fossil fuels and toward more reliable and less polluting
sources of energy, we do not undermine energy security. NATO is
investing in programs to develop new, more environmentally friendly
technologies to reduce reliance on fossil fuels," he continued.
The World Summit on Climate Action, held in conjunction with the
28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the COP28, began
on December 1 in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).
