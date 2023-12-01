-->


NATO Investing In Efforts To Yield More Ecologically Friendly Technologies- Secgen


12/1/2023 10:09:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. NATO is investing in programs to develop new, more environmentally friendly technologies, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, Trend reports.

He addressed the World Summit on Climate Action, which was held alongside the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

He emphasized that climate change is important for security and, thus, for NATO. Stoltenberg emphasized NATO's commitment to combating climate change and being a part of the global solution to a global problem.

The Secretary General of NATO stressed that climate change causes crises, and crises hinder the ability to tackle climate change. Given their inextricable link, he stressed that climate change lies at the heart of NATO's mandate to pursue peace and security for the North Atlantic Alliance.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring an energy transition away from fossil fuels and toward reliable and renewable energy sources.

"We must ensure that when we implement the energy transition away from fossil fuels and toward more reliable and less polluting sources of energy, we do not undermine energy security. NATO is investing in programs to develop new, more environmentally friendly technologies to reduce reliance on fossil fuels," he continued.

The World Summit on Climate Action, held in conjunction with the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the COP28, began on December 1 in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

