Days Of Azerbaijani Culture In Kazakhstan Scheduled For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Days of
Azerbaijani Culture will be held in Kazakhstan in 2024, according
to Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, who
met with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Astana Agalar Atamoglanov,
Trend reports.
"The organization of reciprocal Days of Culture is another step
toward developing and deepening partnerships. Days of Azerbaijani
Culture will be held in Kazakhstan in 2024. This demonstrates our
willingness to collaborate closely in a variety of areas,
developing long-term and mutually beneficial activities that
contribute to the strengthening of friendly connections," the
minister emphasized.
In turn, the ambassador stated that cooperation in culture and
media is of particular significance to the Azerbaijani side.
"In particular, there is a need to implement a project to create
a joint platform, and exchange communications, and knowledge," he
stated.
Aida Balayeva voiced a desire to improve collaboration in youth
policy, the creative industry, and the civil sector. She
recommended implementing a scheme to increase cultural and
scientific tourism, which would include trips to museums, reserves,
architectural landmarks, and research into the two countries'
cultural legacy.
Days of Kazakh Culture will be hosted in Azerbaijan from
December 2 to December 5.
