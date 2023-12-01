Gleneagles Hospital Johor Hosts 2Nd Edition Of The All-Women Healthcare Symposium

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 1 December 2023 - The second edition of the All-Women Healthcare Symposium, hosted by Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ) in collaboration with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and the Malaysia Menopause Society (MMS), recently concluded at the Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel. The theme of this year's signature symposium focused on healthcare innovations for women in midlife and beyond.





From left to right: Dr Rohaida Binti Adam (Co-course Director and Moderator, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, O&G), Dr Abdul Kadir Bin Abu Bakar (PIC of Gleneagles Hospital Medini Johor), Dr Mohan Kandasamy (Chairman of the Malaysian Medical Association Johor Branch), Dr Kamal Amzan (CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Johor), Dr Ho Choon Moy (President, Malaysa Menopause Society), Dr Sharifah Halimah Jaafar (Conference Director), Prof Dr Jamiyah Hassan is a consultant, Fetomaternal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah, UiTM Puncak Alam)

The event, which was held on the 26th of November, saw the attendance of almost 350 participants and brought together 29 medical experts who shared their latest findings, research and clinical advancements in women's health. The discussions aimed at not only enhancing healthcare practices but also at understanding the evolving needs of women approaching, during and after menopause.



Dr. Kamal Amzan, Chief Executive Officer of GHJ, opened the symposium with a message of inclusivity and the importance of community in healthcare innovation. Datuk Dr. Mohan Kandasamy and Dr. Ho Choon Moy, notable figures in the medical field, provided opening remarks that set a collaborative tone for the day's sessions.



Dr. Kamal reflected on the symposium's success, stating, "We are proud to lead the charge in transforming healthcare for women. This event is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in medical care." His words encapsulate the hospital's leadership in propelling healthcare initiatives.“Through efforts like this, Gleneagles aims to lead the way in specialised healthcare. Our goal is to shape a future where every woman has access to the care she deserves,” he added.



Keynotes by Professor Dr. Jamiyah Hassan on the empowering role of healthcare in women's lives, particularly concerning cancer, and by Dr. Ho Choon Moy on cardiovascular challenges faced by women, were among the day's highlights.



The symposium's program, divided into three tracks, addressed a broad spectrum of health issues, from gynaecological to cardiovascular, emphasising a comprehensive approach to healthcare. An interactive workshop on communication underscored the importance of dialogue and understanding between healthcare providers and patients.



A significant focus of this year's event was the exchange of practical knowledge and the demonstration of techniques that healthcare professionals can integrate into their practices. The workshop, which was not purely medical focused, was a new addition to the symposium and offered skill-building exercises in effective communication, enhancing the provider-patient relationship.



Each sub symposium was concluded with a spirited Q&A session, which opened the doors towards even more significant and engaging dialogue.



Marking the end to the symposium was a thoughtful closing remark by Conference Director Dr. Sharifah Halimah Jaafar. She acknowledged the collective effort of the speakers and participants towards the shared goal of improving women's health outcomes.



The All-Women Healthcare Symposium 2023 served as a conduit for education and collaboration, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and fostering partnerships among healthcare professionals. This symposium, now in its second year, reaffirmed the commitment of GHJ and its partners to address the health challenges faced by women, striving for a future where every woman receives comprehensive and compassionate healthcare.



Gleneagles Hospital Johor offers specialised healthcare for women through its All-Women Centre, providing a continuum of services from fertility and pregnancy care to menopause management and beyond. Staffed by expert medical professionals and equipped with modern technology, the centre emphasises minimally invasive procedures and comprehensive care, including mental health and wellness support. For more details on the centre's services, visit .







