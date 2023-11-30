Central Bank Raises Private Bank Withdrawal Limit To 70,000 Afghanis

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Central Bank of Afghanistan has announced an increase in the weekly cash withdrawal limit from private banks, raising it from 50,000 to 70,000 Afghanis.

On Thursday, this bank announced in a statement that individual account holders can now withdraw 70,000 Afghanis per week and a total of 250,000 Afghanis per month.

According to the bank's statement, individual account holders can now withdraw 1,000 dollars per week and 3,000 dollars per month in dollars.

The bank continues to emphasize that customers of both government and non-governmental organizations can withdraw up to 5% of their deposits from commercial banks, provided that their monthly withdrawal amount does not exceed 100,000 US dollars.

It should be noted that citizens could withdraw 50,000 Afghanis from their deposits once a week.

The increased withdrawal limits for individual account holders in dollars provide greater flexibility and access to funds for customers.

The bank's policy also promotes financial stability by allowing government and non-governmental organization clients to access a portion of their deposits without exceeding a specified monthly limit.

These withdrawal limit changes aim to accommodate customers' financial needs and align with evolving economic conditions.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram