(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Saeed Al Gergawi:“The chamber remains committed to launching initiatives and programmes that will achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the emirate's position as the global capital of the digital economy.” “We seek to strengthen communication and partnerships to define the digital economy growth agenda for 2024.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully hosted the 2023 annual meeting of the chamber's Board of Directors and Advisory Council members.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated:“The UAE government strategy is aimed at ensuring a promising future for the digital economy and enhancing confidence among the business community by providing comprehensive support and creating opportunities. The chamber remains committed to launching initiatives and programmes that will achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the emirate's position as the global capital of the digital economy and support the growth and development of companies in the digital industries.”

Al Gergawi added:“We seek to strengthen communication and partnerships to define the digital economy growth agenda for 2024 and share ideas transparently. This will help us to overcome any challenges and benefit from opportunities to further enhance Dubai's digital economy and contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

The annual meeting reviewed the chamber's key milestones and initiatives in 2023, including the launch of the 'Business in Dubai' platform, the Emirati Training Academy and App Olympics under the 'Create Apps in Dubai' initiative, and several informative digital economy publications. In addition, the chamber successfully participated in a number of international roadshows and hosted the 'Expand North Star' exhibition, which attracted 1,800 startups from 100 countries across the globe.

Participants also discussed the chamber's efforts to attract and support emerging technology companies, in addition to hosting digital economy workshops and government workshops to enhance the emirate's favourable business environment.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to driving the success of Dubai's digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate's transformation into one of the world's leading digital economies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

About:

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global leader in digital economy, attract specialised talent, leading companies, and new investments and create a stimulating environment that supports the growth of digital companies. The chamber was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.