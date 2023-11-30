Pixlr 2024 Is Once Again Disrupting The Space With Powerful AI Photo Editing Tools

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 30th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd) , a leading photo-editing software company, is turning 15 years and disrupting the editing space yet again with its biggest update ever. With an emphasis on AI-powered tools, this is Pixlr's biggest release in years and these powerful editing features were, until today, only seen in top-end software. This release makes Pixlr's powerful editing features available to everyone, whether on desktop, tablet, or mobile.







Pixlr 2024, with its AI-driven features, marks the end of tedious manual adjustments and time-consuming trial and error. The suite includes an expanded set of AI tools in Pixlr Express, designed to maximize efficiency in editing and design. Users can now achieve perfect results swiftly, demonstrating the core belief in maximizing work while minimizing effort.

Part of the Pixlr 2024 release:

AI Generative Fill: Select any area of the image and seamlessly replace it with content generated from text prompts, allowing users to save time on editing and make every image perfect in just seconds.

AI Generative Expand: Expands images intelligently by allowing the image to break free from its borders. Understands the context of images and constructs the unseen parts.

AI Backdrop: Get creative with AI Backdrop, as it gives an image a new look and feel by adding depth and motion blur for an extra layer of dynamic effect or generate a new background through prompts.

AI Super Scale: Enhances photo quality during enlargement by up to 400% without compromising on the details. It's not just upscaling; it's upgrading.

Remove Object: Automatically removes unwanted objects, people or defects. Erase any flaw or unsightly blemishes with absolute precision.

Remove Background: One-click seamless background remover. Add outline and shadow upon removing the background.

New Filters and Effects: Broadens the creative spectrum with various styles and enhancements. Enhance the image quality dramatically with High Dynamic Range (HDR) as well as popular filters like Dispersion, Bokeh and Focus, Glitch, Mirror and more.

Pixlr 2024 isn't just an update; it's a game-changer. Its commitment to pioneering innovation in online capabilities remains unwavering, ensuring the delivery of excellent retouching, drawing, filter, and effect tools. The Company operates with a vision where AI understands the nuances of human imagination and offers suggestions, automates tasks, and refines outputs in order to make the creative process not only smarter, but also faster and more intuitive.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the release of Pixlr 2024, which comes loaded with multiple new AI-powered tools,” said Pixlr founder Ola Sevandersson.“Empowering creativity through innovation has always been our mission at Pixlr. Our goal has always been beyond providing just tools; we're unlocking new dimensions of artistic expression through cutting-edge AI technology.”

Pixlr 2024 is now available on the website.

For more information, visit Pixlr 2024.

ABOUT PIXLR

Pixlr was introduced in August 2008 to enable everyone to create, edit and share images online with ease. Pixlr is a freemium platform leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionize content creation. Pixlr is used by nearly 10 million users monthly, with its mobile apps having been downloaded more than 130 million times since launch.