Prime Minister Narendra Modi Writes On India's G20 Presidency: 10 Key Takeaways

As India completes a year of G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the journey in an op-ed for the Hindustan Times. Here are 10 key takeaways on a year of leadershipIndia's G20 presidency, marked by challenges like the COVID-19 aftermath, climate threats and financial instability, focused on shifting from GDP-centric to human-centric progress and global participationInclusivity was central, with the African Union's inclusion in G20 and the hosting of the "Voice of the Global South Summit". Domestically,"Jan Bhagidari" engaged India's population in G20 activitiesAdvancing sustainable developmentThe G20 2023 Action Plan, formulated under India, focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with an emphasis on health, education and environmental sustainability. India's leadership in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) was pivotal initiatives and green developmentIndia introduced the"Green Development Pact" and set ambitious goals like tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030. Initiatives like the Global Biofuels Alliance and Green Hydrogen were significant climate justice and equityRecognising the financial needs of developing countries for climate efforts, the G20 emphasised enhanced Multilateral Development Banks and a substantial increase in development financingEmpowering womenA Working Group on the Empowerment of Women was established, aligning with India's Women's Reservation Bill 2023, which aims for greater female representation in legislative bodies coherence and tradeThe New Delhi Declaration underscored the importance of policy coherence, reliable trade and ambitious climate action. India's presidency achieved 87 outcomes and 18 adopted documents deliberations and humanitarianismIndia led discussions on terrorism and economic growth. It also emphasised humanitarianism over hostility, advocating for a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorismEnhancing global healthcare and cooperationUnder India's presidency, global health issues received significant attention, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts were made to enhance international cooperation in healthcare and handoverAs India hands over the G20 Presidency to Brazil, PM Modi reflects on revitalising multilateralism, amplifying the Global South's voice and empowering women. He hopes these efforts will have lasting impacts

