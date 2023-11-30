UK blames Greece of ‘grandstanding’ for requesting artefacts

(MENAFN) A diplomatic dispute has erupted between the United Kingdom and Greece, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accusing his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, of politicizing a longstanding disagreement concerning Greek antiquities housed in United Kingdom museums. Sunak, addressing a contentious session of Prime Minister's Questions in the United Kingdom Parliament, defended his decision to cancel a scheduled meeting with Mitsotakis earlier in the week. He asserted that the Greek leader had breached an agreement not to prioritize discussions on the return of the Elgin Marbles, ancient artifacts dating back to the 5th century.



Sunak claimed that the purpose of the canceled meeting became apparent when it became clear that Mitsotakis intended to "grandstand" and revisit historical issues rather than engage in substantive discussions about the future. Downing Street accused Mitsotakis of violating a prior commitment to set aside the decades-old dispute, pointing to a recent interview in which he advocated for the return of the marbles.



In response to the United Kingdom's decision, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni criticized London for what she termed "barbarism," asserting that the sculptures were the result of theft. She pledged to reach out to the British Museum, where the Elgin Marbles are currently housed, in pursuit of their return.



The diplomatic tension escalated further when Labour leader Keir Starmer weighed in on the spat, quipping, "Never mind the British Museum, it’s the prime minister who has obviously lost his marbles." Starmer had met with Mitsotakis just prior to the canceled meeting and later defended Greece as a "fellow NATO member, an economic ally, one of our most important partners in tackling illegal immigration."



The rift underscores the sensitivity surrounding the repatriation of cultural artifacts and the complexities involved in navigating historical grievances within diplomatic relations. As both nations grapple with the fallout of this latest dispute, questions arise about the broader implications for United Kingdom-Greece relations and the potential impact on collaborative efforts in various arenas, including security and economic cooperation.





