(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's airborne forces, the VDV, has likely started deploying the newly formed 104th Guards Airborne Division (104 GAD) in Ukraine for the first time.

This was reported on social network X by the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reported.

The division is probably assembling in the Kherson region.

In August 2023, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to re-establish 104 GAD, which was previously downsized to a smaller, brigade-sized formation in 1998. Its subordinate units likely include the 337th regiment, an additional manoeuvre regiment, and the 52nd Artillery Brigade.

With the addition of the 104 GAD, the number of divisions in the VDV's order of battle will increase to five. The division will likely be poorly trained and is unlikely to meet the erstwhile elite standards of the VDV. It will almost certainly receive close scrutiny from the Russian General responsible for Kherson, General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky; his routine role is overall commander of the VDV.

As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that they managed to destroy a Russian TOS-1A 'Scorching Sunlight' flamethrower system in the Kherson direction.