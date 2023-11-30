New Super PAC intends to back Nikki Haley's GOP presidential bid

(MENAFN) In a notable development within the political landscape, a consortium of self-proclaimed political independents has taken a significant step by filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to establish a new Super PAC. This political action committee, named "Independents Moving the Needle," has a specific objective: to mobilize independent voters in support of Nikki Haley's quest for the Republican presidential nomination. Haley, the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is a prominent figure in the GOP.



The leadership of this Super PAC comprises five entrepreneurs, notably including Jonathan Bush, cousin of former President George W. Bush, and Frank Laukien, a billionaire CEO. Their strategic focus is on New Hampshire's pivotal first-in-the-nation primary, where approximately 40% of voters are registered as undeclared. This demographic holds particular significance as undeclared voters in New Hampshire can choose to participate in either the Republican or Democratic primaries, making them a crucial constituency, especially for Republicans aiming to distinguish themselves in the 2024 election, notably against former President Donald Trump.



The leadership of Independents Moving the Needle brings a fresh perspective to the often murky world of political financing. The PAC is chaired by individuals with diverse backgrounds, including healthcare data, life sciences, and cancer testing. Among them is Robert Fisher, a former federal prosecutor and white-collar attorney. Emphasizing their motivation, Frank Laukien stated, "This seemed like, maybe for the first time for many of us, where we personally felt, 'Wow, I've never been in politics and never intended to, but this time, I could make a positive difference together with my colleagues here.'" This initiative signals a potential shift in the dynamics of political involvement, with individuals from outside traditional political circles rallying to support a candidate they believe can make a positive impact.

