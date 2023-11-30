First Edition Of Cultural Day Of Lusail University Inaugurated

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani inaugurated yesterday the first edition of the cultural day of Lusail University, with the participation of 30 countries.

The participating countries offer various activities that reflect aspects of their customs, traditions and cultural values, ranging from displaying traditional costumes and theatrical performances to cultural events that express the cultural heritage and civilisational legacy of those countries.

Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali said that the Ministry was keen to sponsor the first cultural day held at Lusail University as it supports culture in various fields.

Several university officials and students attended performances presented by a group of students of various nationalities, he added. He expressed the Ministry's aspiration to build bridges of cooperation with various state agencies given its interest in the cultural aspect and aim of highlighting it and reaching to other societies.

Al Ali pointed out that the Ministry of Culture focuses mainly on young people and educational institutions in Qatar and holds many events such as the University Poet competition which brings universities and their students skilled in poetry, as well as holding seminar seasons.

Vice President for Student Affairs at Lusail University Fatma Al Mesleh said that the university is committed to providing a diverse and comprehensive environment for students. Lusail University includes nearly 70 different nationalities, who are Qatar Scholarship Programme students or local students.

Director of Student Life at Lusail University Talela Al Kuwari stated to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Lusail University stands out for its cultural diversity among students who are from different nationalities.

She added that the first edition of the cultural day is an opportunity for students to express their culture and identity as well as deepen communication between people.

The cultural day at Lusail University is a lively gathering within the cultural scene movement in Qatar. It aims to expand students' awareness of each other's cultures. discover and refine their talents, as well as promote cultural and creative rapprochement on the Gulf, Arab and international scales.