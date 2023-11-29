Roscosmos Chief Says Name For Future Orbital Station May Be Chosen By Russians

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's future national orbital station (ROS) may receive its
own name, like its predecessors Salyut, Almaz and Mir, and there is
a possibility of holding a public debate to choose it, Roscosmos
Director General Yuri Borisov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"This would be a good idea. I even think that a public debate to
choose an acceptable name is possible. I have no objections," he
said, when asked about the station's possible name.
The official added that he has not yet pondered on the
question.
"At this point, my thoughts are about making the [space]
industry efficient and technology-packed. I have not yet thought
about the name," he said, adding that the team, working on the
project at the Energia rocket and space corporation (part of
Roscosmos) may also be involved in the process of choosing the
future station's name.
In April 2021, then-Deputy Prime
Minister Yury Borisov said that the condition of the International
Space Station left much to be desired and Russia might focus on
creating its own orbital outpost. Work on the future orbital
station's conceptual design is currently underway. The project is
estimated at approximately 609 billion rubles ($6.5 bln), Borisov
said last month. In his words, the project is open for
international cooperation as Russia has already invited African
countries and BRICS partners to participate in it.
Deputy Chief Designer of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation
(part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos), ROS Chief Designer
Vladimir Kozhevnikov told TASS in February that Russia would launch
the first research/energy module at the end of 2027 and the nodal,
gateway, basic and special-purpose modules in 2028-2030.
