Sentiments Of Crimeans Change Dramatically Thanks To AFU's Military Actions Chubarov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, public sentiments have drastically changed compared to those expressed at the beginning of Russian occupation. As the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) started to successfully target enemy military objects in summer 2022, the confidence of Crimeans in the fact that Ukraine would definitely liberate the peninsula increased.

The relevant statement was made by Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“After August 2022, the sentiments of Crimeans changed dramatically. Before that, there was only rhetoric, and this rhetoric also helped them. But, when serious strikes on Russian military targets began, these active actions became a powerful factor in giving confidence to the people who are waiting for us,” Chubarov said.

In his words, hundreds of thousands of people are remaining loyal to the Ukrainian state and waiting for the liberation of Crimea from Russian invaders. Every day they seek information that would give them confidence in this, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine do strengthen their faith.

At the same time, Chubarov admitted that there are some people who show support for Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. In addition, about 1 million newcomers joined them, as they illegally came and settled down in Crimea.

“Of course, they have opposite sentiments,” Chubarov added, noting that these people are now in despair, as they have realized that Crimea will be liberated, sooner or later.

According to Chumarov, some of them are already planning to leave Crimea, although there has yet been no panic among them.

Following the recent events, the demand for real estate in Crimea has completely dropped, which is another positive factor, Chubarov mentioned. This also indicates that Russians no longer go to Crimea as massively as before.

Chubarov believes that, among more than 1 million Russian colonists who must immediately leave the peninsula, there is a portion of those who stand between pro-Ukrainian citizens and pro-Russian ones. These people are afraid of everything – they were afraid of the Russian invasion as well but did not stand against it. Now, they somewhat got used to the situation, although they do not like it. They are also afraid of any active military actions intended to liberate Crimea.

“It is clear that they will follow the events as they take place. Crimea will be liberated, and these people will support the Ukrainian government,” Chubarov emphasized.

In his opinion, Crimea's liberation is just a matter of time.