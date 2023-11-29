(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Join Asha's on a Culinary Journey to Celebrate UAE's Glorious 52nd National Day!







Dubai, November 24th 2023: This National Day, let your taste buds celebrate the spirit of the nation with the irresistible National Day inspired menu curated by Asha's Executive Chef Juber which features a striking blend of Indian and Emirati touches. This lavish spread is a fusion of patriotism and opulence. His culinary masterpiece includes Chicken Tikka crafted in the vibrant colors of the UAE flag, Baklawa Chaat, Lobster Tikka Biryani, Lamb Koobideh Kebab & many more. Don't forget to savor the iconic mouth-watering Rose Milk cake to end the celebration on a sweet note.





The National Day menu is valid from November 28th - December 10th, so gather your loved ones and embark on a patriotic culinary journey! Available in Asha's Wafi Dubai & Asha's Abu Dhabi.





“As unique as her voice”, the world-renowned Indian singer and actor, Asha Bhosle, is the driving force behind this multi award-winning restaurant. Asha Bhosle still personally oversees the work of the restaurants' spice master to ensure the essence of her culinary philosophy is imprinted in every kitchen and in the experience of every diner. Established in the year 2002 Asha's pairs an authentic north-western contemporary Indian food with unparalleled service and modern seating within an intimate ambience – a setting truly reflective of its 20 years of achievements. In just 20 years, the global Indian restaurant chain has become a firm favorite of regional and international diners with 13 locations in 5 countries and two continents such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar Birmingham and Manchester.





Asha's Restaurant

Location: Pyramids, Wafi City, Oud Metha, Dubai

Contact: +971 4 324 410







