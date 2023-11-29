Pre-Sales Interface Cockpit/Suite© From Nord Envation AB Now Available On SAP® Store

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Nord envation AB today announced that its Pre-sales Interface Cockpit/Suite©, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Pre-sales Interface Cockpit/Suite©, integrates with S/4Hana and Cloud versions and delivers Management/Automatization/Tracking/Monitoring/Exception Handling/Validations to customers
Modern-day businesses are run on SAP and the organizations that are looking for a scalable solution can avail of the Pre-sales Interface Cockpit/Suite©, the ADDON that is available on SAP Store currently. Offered by Nord envation, this value-adding SAP ADDON Tool can help to gain huge value in the business along with reduced cost. It works like a one-stop solution that is designed to manage all the activities in a single dashboard centrally. It simplifies the order capture process in a user-friendly manner.
This all-in-one solution is integrated with S/4 Hana Cloud and SAP BTP which streamlines the activities by reaching out to those customers who are looking to get a breakthrough in their order-capturing and e-invoicing processes. The Pre-sales Interface Cockpit can be easily implemented in any business system that can adapt according to the needs of the customers. The tool is able to boost business operations without impacting its standard functionality. It is comprised of the features of Excel upload, EDIFACT upload, XML upload, RFC, IDOC, Proxy, BAPI Function, etc many others.
Pricing and product features can be found on the SAP store the link below
The solution integrates with S/4 Hana Cloud and SAP BTP other than to S/4 Hana on Premise and ERP systems.
For more information, please go to SAP store for pricing.
