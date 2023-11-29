Kuwait's First Deputy PM, Min. Of Interior Receives Pakistan Premier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Wednesday Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar Ul Haq Kakar and his accompanied delegation at Bayan Palace.

The Pakistani prime minister also met with Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Minister of State of Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban, the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, the Acting Minister of Public Works and the Head of the honorary mission Dr. Jassim Al-Ustad, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rogbah, Finance Minister Fahad Al-Jarallah, Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan Nassar Abdulrahman Almutairi. (end)

aah,ao









MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107508177