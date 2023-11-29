Community Condemns Armenia's Non-Acceptance Of UNESCO Mission

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
"The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again tried to
speculate on the issue of the protection of cultural monuments.
Instead of talking about sending a UNESCO mission to the territory
of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side should accept such a mission on
its territory."
According to Azernews , it was said in the
statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community.
It was noted that the community has repeatedly sent a request to
UNESCO to send a mission to Armenia to monitor the condition of
Azerbaijani monuments in Armenia:
"According to our information, UNESCO has sent a relevant
message to the Armenian government regarding our request. However,
as Armenia has not agreed, this mission has not yet been
finalized.
The actions committed by Armenia violate the International
Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (1966), the
Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural
Heritage, the Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in
Times of War, the Convention for the Protection of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage and the Elimination of All Forms of Racial
Discrimination.
Western Azerbaijan Community believes that Armenia's refusal to
accept the UNESCO mission, its refusal to engage in dialogue with
the Community for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, as well as
the continued demonstrative destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural
heritage, including the Tepebashi quarter in Yerevan, is also a
violation of the International Court of Justice's decision of 7
December 2021.
This is a gross violation: "Recall that the International Court
of Justice in its judgment requires Armenia to "immediately cease
the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage sites. and
examples of ethnic and cultural values and the policy of erasing
Azerbaijani cultural traces".".
Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the Armenian
government immediately stop the destruction of Azerbaijan's
cultural heritage, including the historical quarter of Tepebashi in
Yerevan, and restore the destroyed Azerbaijani cultural monuments.
To ensure the originality and authenticity of the monuments during
restoration, the active participation of the Western Azerbaijani
Community in this process is necessary.
The Government of Armenia should initiate a dialogue with the
West Azerbaijani community on this issue and accept a UNESCO
mission to this effect".
