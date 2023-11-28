Nutanix, Cisco Collaborate To Fuel Business Transformation, Hybrid Multicloud Adoption In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Nutanix, Inc., a leader in hybrid multicloud computing and Cisco, the leader in enterprise networking and security, have announced a collaboration in the Egypt market to accelerate customers' hybrid multicloud adoption, foster innovation, and provide seamless customer experience, on the back of a global partnership between the two companies.



Together, Cisco and Nutanix aim to deliver the industry's most complete hyper-converged solution for IT modernization and business transformation, in order to simplify customer operations and maximize resiliency.

IT organizations continue to face significant operational hurdles and urgent sustainability and security concerns due to increasing multi-vendor or cloud complexity. This new partnership answers these challenges by simplifying and accelerating the delivery of infrastructure and applications through best-in-class cloud operating models, unparalleled flexibility, and automated resiliency with industry-leading customer support.

The new offering Cisco Compute Hyperconverged with Nutanix, integrates Cisco's SaaS-managed compute and networking infrastructure (Cisco Unified Computing System with Cisco Intersight) with the Nutanix Cloud Platform (Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, Nutanix Cloud Manager, Nutanix Unified Storage, and Nutanix Desktop Services) and will be sold by Cisco using its extensive go-to-market reach. Customers will benefit from a fully integrated and validated solution that is sold, built, managed and supported holistically for a seamless end-to-end experience.

The Nutanix Cloud Platform provides a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and data across data centres, edges and public clouds. To best support application deployments, from mission-critical workloads to AI-driven innovation, performance and capacity scale linearly, resilience is delivered from the ground up with self-healing nodes, and persistent storage is natively integrated.

Following the announcement, the Nutanix leadership team in Egypt, represented by Mogib Abdelrazek, Egypt Country Director, met with Ayman El Gohary, Cisco's Managing Director in Egypt, North Africa and Levant and his leadership team. The two companies discussed the rolling out of local initiatives based on the global strategic partnership, designed to deliver the most comprehensive hybrid cloud solution on the market to streamline customer operations, increase resilience, and hasten IT transformation.

“By introducing state-of-the-art cloud technologies, our companies support two key government initiatives – ICT 2030 Strategy and Digital Egypt,” said Nutanix's Mogib Abdelrazek.

“Cisco Compute Hyperconverged with Nutanix aims to accelerate infrastructure and application delivery anywhere through best-in-class cloud operations, unparalleled flexibility, and industry-leading customer support and resiliency. Organizations in Egypt can now innovate with confidence, knowing that they now have a best-in-class cloud operating model, backed by our joint, augmented support and automated resiliency capabilities that prevent and resolve issues faster,” concluded Ayman El Gohary from Cisco.