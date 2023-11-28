Stoltenberg: NATO's Support For Ukraine Will Not Falter - This Is A Message To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO will not stop supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, and recent announcements in support of the Ukrainian people are a clear message to Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a press conference on Tuesday in Brussels, where a meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs is taking place, Ukrinform reports.

“In our meeting today, Allies reiterated determination to support Ukraine on its path to NATO. And unwavering support as the Ukrainians bravely defend their country," he said.

The NATO Secretary General reminded about new announcements by Allies of additional support to Ukraine. For example, Germany has pledged to allocate EUR 8 billion for next year, and the Netherlands pledged over EUR 2 billion. In addition, Romania has opened an F-16 training centre for Ukrainian pilots.

According to Stoltenberg, Allies, including the United States and Finland, are sending more air defences and ammunition. And 20 Allies have established“an air defence coalition for Ukraine”.

“All of this helps to save Ukrainian lives. And sends a message to Russia that our support will not falter,” the NATO Secretary General stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, a two-day meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs begins in the Belgian capital on Tuesday, during which the Alliance is expected reaffirm its long-term support for Ukraine.