Publix Employees Federal Credit Union Inks Contract With Dark Matter Technologies To Modernize Mortgage Operations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced a contract with Lakeland, Florida-based Publix Employees Federal Credit Unio (PEFCU). The signing is the first under Dark Matter's new corporate structure and reflects the growing footprint of the company's popular Empower® Loan Origination Platform in the credit union sector.







Image Caption: Dark Matter Technologies.

Empower combines intelligent process automation with all-in-one functionality to expeditiously process loans with minimal lender intervention. Using a method referred to as“exception-based processing,” Empower works behind the scenes to make originating mortgage loans easier, faster and more efficient for lenders and the borrowers they serve.

“Dark Matter aims to become the invisible backbone behind its clients' mission-critical operations by providing credit unions with scalable, next-generation mortgage automation that enhances their members' experience,” said Bob Brandt, managing director of sales at Dark Matter.

Headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, Publix Employees Federal Credit Union (PEFCU) is a member-owned co-operative that was founded in 1957 to meet the needs of Publix Super Markets associates and their family members.

“We're here to offer our members exceptional, convenient and innovative financial options throughout all phases of their life,” said Jeremiah Kossen, PEFCU's President and CEO.“Our contract with Dark Matter will help us remain committed to giving them an efficient and seamless home buying experience.”

Dark Matter is a member of the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA), an organization dedicated to helping credit unions optimize their real estate financing services. Brandt and the entire Dark Matter team have been working closely with credit unions across the country to demonstrate how Empower and other Dark Matter technologies can improve workflows and bolster the bottom line.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit .

About Publix Employees Federal Credit Union:

PEFCU has over $1 billion in assets and maintains a five-star rating by Bauer Financial with an“A+” in financial health. PEFCU operates six full-service branch offices located in Florida: Lakeland, Pembroke Pines, Royal Palm Beach, Altamonte Springs, Sarasota, and Jacksonville, and one full-service branch located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. For more information, visit .

