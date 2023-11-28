Lesotho Shines On MCA Scorecard

(MENAFN- The Post) LESOTHO is in line to pick up a US$300 million (M5.1 billion) jackpot after it performed exceptionally well in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) scorecard.

United States Ambassador Maria Brewer said the results of the scorecard was a clear sign of Lesotho's commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Brewer was speaking at the announcement of the MCC scorecard results on Tuesday in Maseru.

Lesotho received a 98 percent score on political rights, 89 percent in civil liberties and 85 percent on control of corruption.

“It is wonderful to witness Lesotho successfully once again passing the scorecard,” Brewer said.

The latest results are an improvement from last year's score where it scored 14 out of the 20 indicators.

“These improvements signify Lesotho's commitment to strengthening democratic governance and economic freedom,” she said.

It is these qualities that have earned Lesotho the eligibility to receive US$300 million (about M5.1 billion) from the MCC, the United States' fund aimed at strengthening democracy and the rule of law in African countries.

The fund is going to be used to boost health and horticulture and assist the country in unlocking equitable and sustainable economic growth in partnership with the private sector by addressing key constraints to growth.

However, Brewer reminded the government that the success of the health and horticulture compact hinges on its continuous commitment and actions.

She said by March 30, 2024, Lesotho must urgently accelerate the enactment of the Labour Code Amendment Bill of 2022, which will bring Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, and additional inheritance law reforms.

The proposed Labour Code Amendment Bill and draft National Occupational Health and Safety Framework will provide labour protections for agricultural workers by formalising supervision of the sector, among others.

To achieve entry into force of the compact, Brewer said, prioritising the enactment of the laws will strengthen Lesotho's legal framework.

“This is vital, as the compact cannot enter into force until they are enacted,” she said.

She said she has confidence in the government of Lesotho's ability to meet the conditions to ensure the timely entry into force of the US$300 million Compact.

Brewer said this will ensure greater access to quality healthcare, create equitable business development opportunities, invest in high-value crop production, and boost profits and formal employment for women and youth-owned enterprises.

The MCC's investments seek to increase the availability of water for household and industrial use, enhance watershed management and conservation methods, rehabilitate health infrastructure and strengthen health systems, and remove barriers to private investment.

Brewer said the United States stands as Lesotho's trusted partner in upholding the principles that underpin the MCC's eligibility criteria, such as political rights, civil liberties and the rule of law.

“I also want to commend the government on enacting three laws in December 2022 that are conditions to the start of the compact,” Brewer said.

The laws include the Counter Domestic Violence Act and the Harmonisation Act that strengthened the protection and the legal status of women.

The third law, the Act establishing the Millennium Challenge Account (MCA-Lesotho), led to the recent establishment of the MCA Board.

Accepting the MCC scorecard results, Prime Minister Sam Matekane said he expected Finance Minister Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane and staff at the MCA-Lesotho to“take this responsibility with vigour and commitment”.

“I will ensure that every dollar invested in this project is used efficiently,” Matekane said.

Matekane said the money will be used to boost the country's economy.

He said they are not going to rest on their achievements.

Lesotho has not performed well in the areas of fiscal policy, trade policy, land rights and access and natural resources.

There was no data for girls' education completion rate.

Matekane said his government is going to work on the weaknesses raised in the scorecard.

“Our commitment to eliminate corruption is steadfast,” he said.

He said they are proud to be a government that fosters youth entrepreneurship.