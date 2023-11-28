Azerbaijan's Military Personnel Opt In For Quiz Show (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.
Azerbaijan's
Army Ideological and Cultural Center, named after Hazi Aslanov,
hosted an Intellect knowledge competition to mark the 100th
anniversary of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of
Azerbaijan.
First, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of
Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and
martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of the Motherland.
Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
performed.
"The speakers gave extensive information about the life and
activities of the National Leader and his contributions to the
development of the army," the ministry said.
"It was reported that the declaration of 2023 as the "Year of
Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the
Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, is a manifestation of the national love
for the Great Leader and an indicator of great respect," the
ministry noted.
"According to the plan, nine teams of cadets from the Military
Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Lyceum named
after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, as well as military personnel from
Baku Garrison, participated in the three-round knowledge
competition," the ministry pointed out.
"The focus of the knowledge competition is to develop the
intellectual level of the servicemen, to increase their outlook, to
study the national and moral values of Azerbaijani people, as well
as to organize their leisure time effectively," the ministry
highlighted.
"Sailors of the Naval Forces took 1st place, cadets of the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev took 2nd place, and
soldiers of a military unit were awarded 3rd place in the
competition," the ministry also said.
"In the end, prizes were presented to the winning teams," added
the ministry.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107500019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.