Xi's Big Push To Reverse China's Massive Capital Flight

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Xi Jinping's first public visit to Shanghai in three years signals a new effort to boost China's private sector. Yet even more important, Xi's team in Beijing chose this week's occasion to unveil a series of reforms that are a bigger deal than might meet the eye.

The stocks of Shanghai-centered tech companies like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. and Will Semiconductor Co. rallied on the news Monday.

The visit, coupled with new policies to level playing fields and increase private companies' access to capital, is seen by some as Xi following through on vows made in California earlier this month to make life easier for China's beleaguered entrepreneurs .

To date, Xi's attempts to restore investor confidence amid struggles to move past Covid-19 fallout have fallen short. More than US$1 trillion of foreign capital fled mainland share markets since Xi clamped down on Big Tech in late 2020. More recent fears about deflation haven't helped.

In recent weeks, Xi restarted China's stimulus machine amid calls for greater government action amid a property crisis and stalling economic recovery. In particular, the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, has channeled more liquidity to troubled property developers.

Analyst Zerlina Zeng at CreditSights speaks for many when she says“we expect China's softening external stance and warming relationship with the US and other developed markets to set a more conducive geopolitical backdrop for China credit.”

But the reforms being outlined this week could be a game-changer. The PBOC and seven other government bodies have unveiled 25 steps to increase the role of the private sector.

They will apply to a broad range of private sector industries, including the ailing property market. Gavekal Research analyst Xiaoxi Zhang isn't exaggerating when she warns that“debt strains from property developers and local government financing vehicles are spreading across China's economy.”

There are concerns, too, that Beijing's criminal probe into the wealth management unit of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group , one of China's largest“shadow banks,” could soon spook Asian markets the same way China Evergrande Group's default did in 2021.

The Zhongzhi Group shadow bank is on the verge of collapse. Image: Twitter

Broader initiatives include setting clear and transparent targets for widening access to financial services for private enterprises.

With an emphasis on regular performance assessments and financial support, the plan is to increase the proportion of loans to private enterprises while improving organizational structures to increase efficiency.

Areas of particular focus include: supporting technological innovation amongst small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurs in the green and low-carbon space and innovators keen to disrupt China from the ground up.

This will include a greater tolerance for risk-taking and the non-performing loans that startups can rack up. Beijing seeks to recalibrate lending and borrowing practices to increase private sector development while limiting risks.