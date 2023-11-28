Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invitation To The Amir To Upcoming GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesdday an invitation from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to participate in the 44th GCC summit due in Doha on December 5.

The invitation, incorporated in a letter, was handed over by the Qatari Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud to His Highness the Crown Prince during a reception at Bayan Palace.

The audience was attended by senior officials from Amiri and Crown Prince Diwans. (end)

