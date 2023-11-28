Lee Kum Kee Earns A Win At Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 24 November 2023 - Lee Kum Kee emerged at the top of the "China Sustainable Manufacturing Initiative of the Year (Food)" category in Singapore yesterday with the announcement of final results for the Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023. Hosted by media portal Manufacturing Asia, the award highlighted the success of Lee Kum Kee's biogas power initiative at its Xinhui Production Base in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, China.





Lee Kum Kee wins the“China Sustainable Manufacturing Initiative of the Year (Food)” category at the Manufacturing Asia Awards 2023.

The "IC Tower and Biogas Power Generation" project improves the efficiency of wastewater treatment and collects the biogas produced by the process to generate electricity, transforming waste into energy and creating sustainable economic benefits. Since the project commenced last year, more than two million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity has been generated, equivalent to saving 585 tonnes of coal, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by over 1,000 tonnes. With this initiative, Lee Kum Kee is the first enterprise in Jiangmen City to generate electricity with biogas, and is a showcase for the technology's wider application in the industry.





Converting waste into energy: Lee Kum Kee Xinhui Production Base has been using biogas to generate electricity since last year.

Mr. Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs at Lee Kum Kee , commented: "Lee Kum Kee has always been committed to providing consumers with delectable, high-quality sauces and foods whilst implementing sustainable practices in every aspect of our business. We are exploring and applying many different technologies to drive the company towards high-quality and sustainable development, while striving to bring consumers a superior culinary experience and better, healthier lives."



Lee Kum Kee's largest production facility, the Xinhui Production Base has introduced a series of installations to conserve energy and reduce emissions, including solar photovoltaic power systems, geothermal heat pump systems and a man-made wetland park to further purify treated wastewater. The Xinhui Production Base has been recognised as a "National Green Factory", and has earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, the highest possible level for sustainability performance.



Moving forward, Lee Kum Kee will continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibilities, including implementation of green operations, as it strives to achieve its environmental protection and sustainable development goals.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the Manufacturing Asia Awards The Manufacturing Asia Awards were established by the media portal Manufacturing Asia in 2017. The annual award celebrates innovation, efficiency and the outstanding achievements of game-changers at the heart of Asia's industrial landscape, and commends enterprises whose ground-breaking technologies, sustainable practices and transformative contributions drive Asia's manufacturing prowess.

About Lee Kum Kee Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung and has since become a household name in sauces and condiments. Today, as an international brand and symbol of quality and trust, Lee Kum Kee offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions.



