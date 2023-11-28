DHL concludes the 2023 Formula 1® season by presenting the awards for the fastest lap and pit stop

(MENAFN- Atteline) ● Max Verstappen secures the DHL Fastest Lap Award for the second consecutive year

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 28 November 2023: At the conclusion of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, during the Formula 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023 in the United Arab Emirates, DHL, the Official Logistics Partner of the series, presented the DHL Fastest Lap Award to Max Verstappen for the second year in a row. Throughout the 22 race weekends, three-time World Champion Max Verstappen demonstrated remarkable speed on the track, concluding the season with nine fastest laps. And once again, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s exceptional teamwork was evident as they earned their sixth consecutive DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award.



“On behalf of DHL, I would like to congratulate Max Verstappen and Oracle Red Bull Racing for their exceptional achievements throughout this season. Formula 1, much like our logistics business, thrives on speed and teamwork. These awards symbolize the shared values between both companies,” said Arjan Sissing, Head of Global Brand Marketing at DHL Group.



Indy NXT driver and esteemed DHL ambassador in women's sports, Jamie Chadwick, had the honor of presenting the DHL Fastest Lap Award to Max Verstappen. Her presence not only highlights her exceptional racing prowess but also underscores DHL's commitment to DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging): “As a fellow driver, it brings me great excitement to present the DHL Fastest Lap Award to Max Verstappen. The significance of precision and speed in motorsports is paramount, and Max truly excels in making every second count, both on and off the track.”



Max Verstappen added: “It’s great to be presented with the Fastest Lap Award this year. I try to go for the Fastest Lap at each race as the additional point is always worth fighting for. It’s a great feeling at the end of a race and when we have the time to get fresh tires and secure the quickest lap. We’ve had a few fun ones this year that’s for sure. Thank you to the whole team, they’ve worked extremely hard all year and to be able to achieve this really is a testament to them.”



In alignment with DHL’s commitment to being “Employer of Choice” and as a means of expressing appreciation, an internal competition was launched, providing an opportunity for a passionate Formula 1 enthusiast among DHL employees to win a trip to Abu Dhabi and present the Fastest Pit Stop Award. Antonio Conte, DHL Express Operations Supervisor in Italy, emerged as the fortunate winner and presented the award to Oracle Red Bull Racing: “I am thrilled to be here at the final race weekend and honored to present this award to the team. This achievement is truly exceptional, marking their sixth consecutive year winning the award. There is no dispute that their teamwork is nothing short of flawless.”



Jonathan Wheatly, Sporting Director at Oracle Red Bull Racing, expressed pride in the team's dedication: “To be honest there were several times this year that I thought that we would not be able to pull it off, we had stronger competition than I can ever remember. Ferrari and McLaren have run us to the wire many times, but the crew has been unbelievable, they have motivated themselves, they rebuild themselves again and again. To win 6 in a row is an extraordinary achievement.”



The Fastest Pit Stop Award trophy for this season is distinctive in its design as it is a fan-designed trophy. Amit Mithkar, a fan from the United Arab Emirates, emerged as the winner by combining technology and innovation into the trophy’s design, featuring a 3D soundwave. The inspiration behind the soundwave comes from a Formula 1 pit stop, where the team communicates with the driver using the phrase "Box, Box" to signal the need for a pit stop. Amit discovered the synergy between the Formula 1 “Box, Box” phrase and DHL’s use of “boxes” for shipping. Additionally, the design incorporates sustainable materials and DHL colors.



As the Official Logistics Partner of Formula 1, DHL uses its global logistics network to transport cars, engines, fuel, broadcasting equipment, and marketing and hospitality materials. This season, DHL travelled over 150,000 kilometres, transporting up to 1,400 tons per race. This season also marks a milestone in green logistics with the introduction of 18 new biofuel-powered trucks for the European Leg of the series. These trucks can reduce carbon emissions by an average of 83% compared to fuel-driven trucks. Through multi-modal and sustainable logistics, DHL is helping Formula 1 to become Net Zero by 2030.



Jonny Haworth, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Formula 1, adds: “I want to express my gratitude to DHL for their dedication and support throughout the season as we conclude another phenomenal year for Formula 1. DHL, as always, played a pivotal role in delivering these events and displayed unwavering commitment in delivering new and returning events, while ensuring sustainability in every aspect of the process.”



