North Korean spy satellite takes sensitive pictures of White House

(MENAFN) In a startling announcement, North Korea asserts that its newly launched spy satellite, the 'Manrikyeong-1,' has successfully captured images of sensitive United States military and government sites, including the White House. The state-run Korean Central Media Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reviewed satellite imagery showcasing major target regions, such as the Pentagon and the White House, expressing great satisfaction with the operational progress of the reconnaissance satellite.



According to KCNA, the satellite has also photographed notable United States sites, including Andersen Air Force Base on Guam, two naval installations, and an airfield in Virginia.



Additionally, areas of Rome, Italy, are reported to have been captured by the satellite's surveillance.



The KCNA statement goes further, claiming that images captured over Virginia reveal "four United States Navy nuclear aircraft carriers and one British aircraft carrier." Despite these detailed assertions, South Korean officials have stated their inability to verify North Korea's claims, highlighting that Pyongyang has not released the alleged photos.



An unnamed spokesperson from the United States National Security Council responded to the reports, expressing doubt about the existence of such satellite images. However, the spokesperson condemned North Korea's launch of the spy satellite, arguing that it violated United Nations Security Council resolutions pertaining to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) ballistic missile program.



The announcement raises concerns about the capabilities of North Korea's satellite technology and its potential implications for regional security. If verified, the alleged images could have diplomatic and geopolitical repercussions, impacting the already delicate relations between North Korea and the international community. The situation underscores the ongoing challenges of monitoring and regulating space activities, especially when conducted by nations with strained diplomatic ties. As developments unfold, scrutiny will likely intensify regarding the accuracy of North Korea's claims and the global response to the deployment of its spy satellite.



