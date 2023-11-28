Ongoing discussions over consumption of dog meat in South Korea has taken dramatic turn

(MENAFN) A contentious debate over the consumption of dog meat in South Korea has taken a dramatic turn as dog farmers threaten to release an estimated 2 million canines onto the streets. The backdrop of this alarming threat is the ongoing controversy surrounding plans to ban dog meat consumption in the country. The proposed ban has gained bipartisan support, including backing from the country's first lady, Kim Keong-hee.



Farmers involved in breeding dogs for consumption and restaurant owners serving canine meat have mobilized, staging protests in front of the parliament to oppose the proposed ban.



The bill, which aims to outlaw the consumption of dog meat, has triggered a fierce response from those deeply entrenched in the industry. The Korea Dog Meat Farmers’ Association, led by Joo Young-bong, has vehemently opposed the idea of criminalizing the trade, branding it as "crazy."



Joo Young-bong, the head of the association, has escalated the protest by suggesting the potential release of 2 million dogs near major government buildings in Seoul and the residences of lawmakers championing the bill. This provocative move is intended to underscore the severity of their opposition and the perceived threat to their livelihoods.



The dog meat industry in South Korea has faced criticism and activism from animal rights groups for years. In July, members of the Dog Meat Farmers' Association conducted a campaign against animal rights activists by publicly consuming dog meat in downtown Seoul and offering it to passersby. Joo Young-bong argued at the time that eating dog meat was a fundamental right that should not be violated, dismissing the proposed ban as a form of discrimination.



The debate has gained additional momentum with the unexpected involvement of South Korean First Lady Kim, who made a surprise appearance at a press conference organized by civic groups in August. During the conference, she pledged to bring an end to the controversial dog meat culture, stating that "humans and animals should coexist" and calling for an end to illegal dog meat activities.



As South Korea grapples with this deeply divisive issue, the clash between cultural traditions, animal welfare concerns, and evolving societal attitudes underscores the complexities of addressing ethical questions intertwined with long-standing practices. The potential release of 2 million dogs serves as a stark reminder of the intensity of the opposition and the high stakes involved in the push for legislative change.



