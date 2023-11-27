Zelensky, Von Der Leyen Coordinate Positions Ahead Of European Council Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

According to the President's Office , Zelensky thanked for the positive assessment of Ukraine's implementation of the European Commission's recommendations.

“Our country will continue to fulfill all its commitments, in particular those pertaining to national minority rights and strengthening anticorruption institutions,” Zelensky assured.

The President of Ukraine informed about the draft laws, adopted in the first reading, aimed at further strengthening the anticorruption infrastructure.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of preserving the unity of the European Union in the run-up to the December meeting of the European Council.

He also said noted that the approval of €50 billion multi-year assistance program would be the best signal of the EU's continued support for Ukraine, and the decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU would be a powerful motivation for Ukrainians who have been fighting for their freedom and common democratic values for almost two years.

As reported, in December, the European Council will hold a meeting in Brussels that will be historically important for Ukraine. In particular, EU leaders will consider the creation of the so-called Ukrainian Facility within the framework of the EU's multi-annual budget for 2024-2027 in the amount of EUR 50 billion. Another important outcome of the summit may be the EU's decision to start negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova regarding accession to the European Union

