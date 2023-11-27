MP: Kuwait Heads Cmte To Reform APA Charter

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Osama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, Nov 27 (KUNA) - Kuwaiti lawmaker Daoud Marafi disclosed Monday that the Executive Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly has formed a committee headed by Kuwait to reform its charter, bylaw and financial regulations.

In statements to KUNA after his participation in the Executive Council meeting in the Turkish city of Antalya, Marafi stated that the goal of this committee is to upgrade the APA charter and recommend more democratic mechanisms to elevate the organization's international standing to live up to the ambitions of the Asian continent.

He stressed the necessity of adopting the draft resolution submitted by the Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting on respecting international agreements and treaties.

Marafi announced that Azerbaijan's candidate was elected to lead the APA for the years 2024-2025.

He noted that that thanks to the coordination among delegations of the GCC states, Bahrain was chosen to chair the Economic and Sustainable Development Committee and Qatar to head the Budget and Planning Committee. (end)

asa









MENAFN27112023000071011013ID1107492845