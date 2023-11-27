Jordan Exploring Alternatives In Case Gas Supply From Israel Interrupted

(MENAFN- Amman Net) Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said on Sunday that his country is exploring alternatives in case the natural gas supply from Israel to the country is interrupted.

In an interview with the state-run Al Mamlaka TV, Khasawneh said communications are ongoing with two Gulf countries, and the gas deal signed between American company Noble Energy and Jordan's National Electric Power Company to import gas from Israel is "not on the table for cancellation."

He said Jordan currently has a gas reserve sufficient for 65 days, noting there are concerns over the potential disruption of gas supply from Israel's Leviathan field in the Mediterranean Sea.

"We have not seen any signs of this... but Jordan is planning for various scenarios and possibilities amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip," the prime minister added.

Jordan has explored "a number of alternatives that require higher financial costs," he said, explaining one alternative of importing liquefied natural gas would cost Jordan 45 million Jordanian dinars (about 64.4 million U.S. dollars) per month, while another of switching to diesel instead would cost 115 million dinars per month.

He stated that "two Gulf countries have expressed their readiness to provide these quantities of gas if we need," without specifying the two states.

Early in 2019, Jordan started importing gas via Noble Energy from Israel. Figures show that 97 percent of Jordan's energy needs rely on imports. ■