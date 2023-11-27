Switzerland To Get 600 New Fast-Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Suiza contará con 600 nuevas estaciones de recarga rápida para vehículos eléctricos



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

The system is due to be rolled out over the next three years.

Based in Paris, Electra is represented in eight European countries, BKW said on Friday. The company has been operating in Switzerland since May, and aims to set up the most extensive recharging network in Europe.