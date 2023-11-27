Investornewsbreaks Dariohealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Inks New Cardiometabolic Solution Contract With National Company

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital health market, has entered into a new contract outlining plans to provide is cardiometabolic solution to an employer. The contract will begin in January 2024. The new contract is the latest is a growing number of similar agreements, indicating that demand for Dario's integrated solutions continues to grow as employers facing the surge in GLP-1 medication usage search for ways to change health behaviors. According to the announcement, the employer is a national financial and business services company that chose Dario as a solution to help improve the cardiometabolic health of its employees with an integrated solution for diabetes, prediabetes, weight management and hypertension; the proprietary DRIO program also offers tailored support for employees taking GLP-1 medications.“Dario is seeing increased interest in our proven ability to help people achieve better cardiometabolic health through sustained behavior change, a requirement for people using medications such as GLP-1s,” said Dario president Rick Anderson in the press release.“We are excited to support our new client's business goals with effective and easy-to-use solutions which we believe employees will love.”

To view the full press release, visit



About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multichronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. The company's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers and providers of care as well as directly to consumers.

