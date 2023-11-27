Brazil’S Outreach To Arab World: Lula’S Key Agenda

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to strengthen relations with Arab nations on his upcoming Middle East trip.



He will attend the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, focusing on enhancing Brazil's ties with the Arab world.



Before Dubai, Lula will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar, countries known for their substantial sovereign wealth funds and investment potential in Brazilian infrastructure.



These nations hold significant geopolitical influence, especially in Middle Eastern affairs.



Lula's agenda includes promoting Brazil at business seminars and meeting Saudi and Qatari authorities.



At COP28, his discussions will pivot to climate change and building closer relationships with Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates.



Osmar Chohfi, President of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes the economic importance of these relationships.







Bilateral trade with Arab countries reached $32 billion in 2022, underscoring their value as key markets for Brazilian exports.



In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, Lula will meet the royal family, including Prince Mohammad bin Salman.



The Saudis, known for gifting valuables to Brazilian officials, are potential key investors in Brazil.



Lula will also participate in business meetings and an event by Embraer, Brazil's aircraft manufacturer, potentially boosting Saudi investments in Brazil.



In Qatar, Lula seeks to expand trade and investment. His meetings with officials and private sector representatives aim to bolster economic ties.



Additionally, he will advocate for the release of Brazilians and Palestinian relatives in Gaza, highlighting Brazil's role in international diplomacy.



The Brazilian Foreign Ministry has involved Israel and Egypt in these discussions, recognizing Qatar's role in resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict.



This trip exemplifies Lula's efforts to deepen Brazil's global connections and promote economic growth through strategic international relationships.

