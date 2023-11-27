Chinese Media In Australia: Clickbait Or Security Threat?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Recent narratives surrounding People's Republic of China (PRC)'s influence have framed Australia's Chinese-language media as problematic. Central is anxiety about the Chinese government's possible use of diasporic Chinese communities and its media to push its influence.

Some claim

Chinese-language

media outlets in Australia

are primarily instruments of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). WeChat, owned by China's Tencent, is often blamed for disseminating propaganda to Chinese diasporic communities.

Anxiety about China is

neither new nor unique . But little has been done to understand Chinese-language media in Australia. Considering this,

a five-year study

was undertaken.

This five-year study shows that the Chinese social media platform WeChat - and its Chinese version Weixin - is one of the main news channels used by Chinese Australians. This is highlighted by

data from two surveys

conducted on

Chinese Australians

in 2018–19.



Over 60% of respondents reported they“always” used Chinese social media to access news. WeChat was the most used social media platform, with 92% accessing it hourly or several times daily. A 2021 survey confirms this trend remains largely unchanged.

Among Chinese-language news media outlets in Australia, the most notable are the WeChat Subscription Accounts (WSAs), which are run by Chinese migrant content entrepreneurs to target Chinese migrants living in Australia. WSAs nestle in the Weixin ecosystem (thus subject to rules governing PRC users) and are popular among middle-aged and older users.



They use revenue-generating mechanisms to maximize clicks and therefore income from advertising. The user-friendly nature of WeChat and the capacity for infinite reproduction of content ensures online outlets can maximize their reach, profit and impact.

WeChat is underscrunity in Australia. Photo: Handout

This produces a paradoxical situation. These media outlets are Australian content providers that serve local markets but are subject to Chinese platform and

content regulations

as China-registered accounts. It is important to question to what extent this sector is an instrument of Chinese government influence.