(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has underscored the imperative for the European Union to accept Ukraine as a member, emphasizing that there should be no gray areas in Europe. Speaking at the Green Party Conference in Karlsruhe, Baerbock asserted that the European Union and NATO will continue their support for Ukraine, deeming it geopolitically critical.



Baerbock emphasized that supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union is in the strategic interest of the European Union and NATO. She stated, "It's in our own geopolitical interest that Ukraine joins the European Union, which is why we will not only continue our support for Ukraine but also strengthen it in the European Union and NATO." Stressing the geostrategic importance, she added, "Europe is our life insurance and that's what is important and geostrategically crucial."



The German Foreign Minister firmly believes that Ukraine will play a role in strengthening the European Union in the foreseeable future. Last month, Baerbock expressed that Ukraine's future lies within the European Union, including regions claimed by Kiev that were incorporated by Russia in 2022. She envisioned the European Union extending "from Lisbon to Lugansk."



Reiterating Germany's stance on Ukraine's European Union membership, Baerbock extended the same sentiment to Moldova, Georgia, and potentially the Western Balkans. She argued that incorporating these regions into the European Union is necessary to eliminate any "gray areas" in Europe. However, she acknowledged that the bloc itself would need to undergo "tedious" reforms to function effectively with an expanded membership.



Germany ranks as Ukraine's second-largest donor of military aid after the United States, and Baerbock has emerged as a prominent advocate for Kiev since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Her statements reflect Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine's geopolitical aspirations and fostering closer ties with the European Union.





