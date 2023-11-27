Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Crane Over Hike In Trade Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have discussed intensifying trade relations, Trend reports, referring to the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, met with Jamshed Jumakhonzoda, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and breifed him about the agency's activities, as well as the work being done to attract non-oil investments into the country's economy.

The parties discussed the significance of the SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development, which was hosted on Azerbaijan's particular initiative as part of the SPECA Week. The sides discussed the opportunities for developing bilateral economic cooperation, especially trade exchange, and praised the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard.

Jamshed Jumakhonzoda, in his turn, said that the organization represented by him is the largest in Tajikistan, gave detailed information about the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and spoke about the upcoming changes in the law regulating its activities. The Chairman of the Chamber noted the high level of organization of the SPECA exhibition. He noted that this initiative serves as an important platform for expanding partnership between the countries.

The discussion focused on the activities of the existing joint ventures, particularly the composite pipes production unit that will open in Dushanbe in 2021. Finally, Jamshed Kumakhonzoda asked Azerbaijani firms organized by AZPROMO to actively engage in Tajikistan exhibitions.

According to the Republic of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, commercial turnover with Tajikistan was $5,183 million USD from January to October 2023 (a 26.23 percent increase over the same period last year).

