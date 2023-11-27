Azerbaijan And Tajikistan Crane Over Hike In Trade Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan and
Tajikistan have discussed intensifying trade relations, Trend reports, referring
to the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).
Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, met with
Jamshed Jumakhonzoda, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan and breifed him about the
agency's activities, as well as the work being done to attract
non-oil investments into the country's economy.
The parties discussed the significance of the SPECA Countries
Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development, which
was hosted on Azerbaijan's particular initiative as part of the
SPECA Week. The sides discussed the opportunities for developing
bilateral economic cooperation, especially trade exchange, and
praised the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan's efforts in this
regard.
Jamshed Jumakhonzoda, in his turn, said that the organization
represented by him is the largest in Tajikistan, gave detailed
information about the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and spoke
about the upcoming changes in the law regulating its activities.
The Chairman of the Chamber noted the high level of organization of
the SPECA exhibition. He noted that this initiative serves as an
important platform for expanding partnership between the
countries.
The discussion focused on the activities of the existing joint
ventures, particularly the composite pipes production unit that
will open in Dushanbe in 2021. Finally, Jamshed Kumakhonzoda asked
Azerbaijani firms organized by AZPROMO to actively engage in
Tajikistan exhibitions.
According to the Republic of Azerbaijan's State Customs
Committee, commercial turnover with Tajikistan was $5,183 million
USD from January to October 2023 (a 26.23 percent increase over the
same period last year).
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107488661
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.