Iread Launches First Egyptian E-Reading App For Smartphones

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

iRead has announced the launch of the first Egyptian e-reading app, called iRead ebooks. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS smartphones, offering users a new, easy, enjoyable, and flexible reading experience at a minimal cost.

iRead ebooks is the first Egyptian electronic library that allows readers to browse and explore various books and novels, providing a more thrilling and exciting reading experience. The app also features releases from major Egyptian and Arab publishers, along with exclusive original works by iRead, offering a new experience for electronic reading enthusiasts.

Engy El Saban, the CEO and board member of both Victory Link and iRead, stated that the app was developed in response to the growing interest in e-reading culture. The app, developed by Egyptian programmers at Victory Link, provides access to a vast library of e-books covering various fields through a simple and user-friendly interface, ensuring a unique reading experience.

El Saban added that the library includes a distinguished collection of books in both English and Arabic, including translated works, self-development books, religious studies, philosophy, health, autobiographies, history, politics, crime literature, finance and business, novels, and short stories. Additionally, the library includes a full section of free books resulting from collaboration with the Hidawy Foundation, totaling 1500 books. The library also comprises more than 70 major publishing houses, such as Diwan, Tanmiya, Kyan, Al-Rawaq, Aktab, The Egyptian-Lebanese House, Slaah Al-Talmiz, Ibhar, Noon, Al-Helm, Don, Al-Saraj, Eureka, Al-Bashir, Zahma Katib, Nefertiti, Al-Rasm bil Kalimat, Irtiqa, Asir Al-Kitab, Hikayat, Al-Rawi, Tashkeel, Sama, and more, from both Egyptian and Arab publishing houses.

Ahmed Morad, the Arab writer and novelist, co-founder, and board member of iRead Company, emphasized that in an era where reading faces increasing challenges amid the overwhelming pressures of social media, rising paper costs, and the inability of youth to afford books due to high prices, there is a pressing need to democratize reading. This is the reason behind the launch of the app.

The app offers several features, such as font size and lighting adjustments, background customization, effective search tools, and advanced indexing for quick access to desired content. It provides readers with three subscription options: an annual subscription costing EGP 950, a semi-annual subscription at EGP 529, or a monthly subscription at EGP 99.99.

Several business figures and artists have endorsed the app through their official social media accounts, inviting users to enrich their e-reading experience by using the application.