(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Arabia gave Azerbaijan a heads-up about initiating diplomatic ties with Armenia.

On November 24, Armenia and Saudi Arabia formally established diplomatic relations by signing a protocol, Azernews reports citing Trend .

The agreement was inked by Armenia's Ambassador to the UAE, Karen Grigoryan, and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the UAE, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Angar, in Abu Dhabi.

Throughout these years, Saudi Arabia refrained from establishing diplomatic ties with Armenia, recognizing it as an occupying state.

The source highlights that both France and the United States had urged Saudi authorities to engage in diplomatic relations with Yerevan, but without success.

In 2020, Armenia sought diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia through Lebanon, but the presence of Armenian armed forces and separatist groups in Karabakh hindered the process.

Now, the landscape has shifted, with Azerbaijan putting an end to the occupation of its territories by Armenia.