Saudi Arabia Restores Relations With Armenia After Restoration Of Azerbaijani Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Arabia gave Azerbaijan a heads-up about initiating
diplomatic ties with Armenia.
On November 24, Armenia and Saudi Arabia formally established
diplomatic relations by signing a protocol, Azernews reports citing Trend .
The agreement was inked by Armenia's Ambassador to the UAE,
Karen Grigoryan, and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the UAE, Sultan
bin Abdullah Al-Angar, in Abu Dhabi.
Throughout these years, Saudi Arabia refrained from establishing
diplomatic ties with Armenia, recognizing it as an occupying
state.
The source highlights that both France and the United States had
urged Saudi authorities to engage in diplomatic relations with
Yerevan, but without success.
In 2020, Armenia sought diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia
through Lebanon, but the presence of Armenian armed forces and
separatist groups in Karabakh hindered the process.
Now, the landscape has shifted, with Azerbaijan putting an end
to the occupation of its territories by Armenia.
