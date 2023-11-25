(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra on 27 November







Dubai, UAE, 24 November 2023:

On November 27, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will host the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, along with a group of talented musicians from the youth orchestras of the Czech Republic, Japan and Taiwan, and the world-class Egyptian violinists Maryam Abouzahra and Amira Abouzahra. The orchestra will be presented by the Abu Dhabi Festival.



The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library invites the public to attend a free night of classical music to enjoy an unparalleled experience by a group of talented young artists.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said:“The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is proud to be an integral part of the cultural and arts movement in the UAE. Hosting and sponsoring the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra reflects our commitment to providing a platform for young talents to express themselves, and to contribute to shaping the future of classical music globally. This stems from our belief that music is a universal language that unites people, and a powerful tool for improving the cultural and intellectual taste of our societies.”



Al Murr added:“Our continued support for the arts reflects our deep appreciation for their role in building a knowledgeable and creative society. Through these initiatives, we seek to inspire the new generation and motivate them to be creative and innovative, to strengthen the UAE's position as a leading cultural hub in the region and the world. We are committed to developing an integrated environment that consolidates the values of beauty and creativity, and elevates arts and knowledge, to create a diverse and culturally-rich future.”





Her Excellency Huda I.Al Khamis Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF, and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said:“We have partnered with the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra for more than two decades, contributing to the advancement of the cultural industry and the renaissance of the arts in the UAE. Today, we support the orchestra in presenting a concert of classical music masterpieces, led by the conductor Riad Kudsi, and with the participation of creative musicians from the UAE, Egypt, the Czech Republic, Japan, and Taiwan. This supports our vision to invest in youth and develop their skills and talents, due to the role that arts and music play in spreading messages of knowledge, societal, and environmental awareness, in conjunction with the UAE's hosting of COP 28.”

Her Excellency added:“To celebrate the UAE National Day, we present the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library. The orchestra will perform Vivaldi's Symphony of the Four Seasons, along with numerous masterpieces of classical music. This music reflects man's connection with the environment and nature, and the artist's role in celebrating them harmoniously.”



This event comes as the UAE celebrates its 52nd National Day, and in conjunction with hosting COP 28.

The orchestra, led by Czech conductor Jakub Waldmann, will present Vivaldi's Symphony of the Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter). The orchestra, led by conductor Riad Kudsi, will also play, in the second part of the concert, a symphonie concertante for violin, viola, and orchestra, in addition to a small waltz piece and the UAE national anthem.



Kudsi said:“As a youth orchestra characterised by a national cultural community, we appreciate the support of national cultural organisations such as the Abu Dhabi Music Festival, which has hosted us for seven consecutive years, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library for hosting us for the second time. We also value the role and support of Dubai Media City and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, as well as other governmental and private institutions that have supported us over the years.”

Kudsi continued: 'We aspire to contribute to building the National Symphony Orchestra, which was issued according to the directives of Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, and their support for cultural and humanitarian efforts to achieve civilizational development. The UAE's leadership is committed to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace among different nationalities in Emirati society, and supporting efforts aimed at the advancement of our beloved nation, the United Arab Emirates.”



Over the 29 years of its establishment by its conductor Riad Kudsi, the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra has worked, through its charitable, community, and cultural activities and concerts, to develop serious music culture in the UAE, and particularly in Dubai, to promote its musical cultural status locally and internationally.

The Emirates Symphony Orchestra was invited to participate in various international music festivals, such as the Young Prague Festival and the Disney Magic Music Days, and other countries such as Germany, Kuwait, and Oman.