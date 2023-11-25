Qatari, US Leaders Discuss Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad spoke with US President Joe Biden on the latest developments of the humanitarian truce in Gaza Strip.

The phone conversation, initiated by President Biden on Saturday, dealt with the joint efforts by both countries to reduce the tension, save the lives of civilians and ensure unhindered flow of relief supplies for the residents of Gaza in respect for the International Humanitarian Law.

Both leaders also discussed the bilateral ties and issues of common concern, according to a statement from the Amiri Diwan.

The four-day truce in Gaza, which was jointly brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, took force yesterday morning and provides for the release of 50 hostages in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli occupation's jails. (end)

hss









MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107484860