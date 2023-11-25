Aid, Fuel Continue To Flow In Gaza On Second Day Of Humanitarian Pause

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip entered its second day, maintaining the cessation of hostilities after seven weeks of intense Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Strip, with a larger flow of trucks loaded with relief supplies and fuel continuing through the Rafah border crossing.

The announcement of the second batch of released Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages is anticipated today in accordance with the humanitarian pause agreement in Gaza brokered by the State of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States.



The agreement involves the exchange of 50 prisoners, including civilian women and children from Gaza in the first phase, in return for the release of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons. The numbers of those released are expected to increase in the later stages of the agreement.

The four-day ceasefire, extendable, allows for more humanitarian convoys and relief aid to enter, including fuel for humanitarian needs.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of the State Information Service in Egypt, stated that 130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas daily would be sent from Egypt to Gaza via the Rafah crossing, in addition to 200 trucks loaded with food, medicine, and water will enter Gaza daily.

